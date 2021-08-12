China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) versus thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Head to Head Comparison

China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) and thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Everbright Environment Group and thyssenkrupp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Everbright Environment Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A thyssenkrupp $32.37 billion 0.20 $10.74 billion N/A N/A

thyssenkrupp has higher revenue and earnings than China Everbright Environment Group.

Risk & Volatility

China Everbright Environment Group has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, thyssenkrupp has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for China Everbright Environment Group and thyssenkrupp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Everbright Environment Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 thyssenkrupp 0 1 1 0 2.50

thyssenkrupp has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 241.46%. Given thyssenkrupp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe thyssenkrupp is more favorable than China Everbright Environment Group.

Profitability

This table compares China Everbright Environment Group and thyssenkrupp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Everbright Environment Group N/A N/A N/A thyssenkrupp 36.47% -60.91% -13.16%

Summary

thyssenkrupp beats China Everbright Environment Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Everbright Environment Group

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants. Its Greentech Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates integrated biomass utilization, hazardous and solid waste treatment, and solar energy and wind power projects, as well as offers environmental remediation services. The company's Environmental Water Project Construction and Operation segment constructs, upgrades, and operates waste water treatment, water supply, reusable water and sludge harmless treatment, sponge city construction, river-basin ecological restoration, waste water source heat pump, and leachate treatment projects. This segment also researches and develops water environment technologies and engineering projects. Its Others segment conducts environmental protection technology research and development projects; provides environmental related technological, and protection project equipment construction and installation services; designs environmental protection projects; and sells related equipment. This segment also offers waste sorting, renewable resources utilization, and sanitation operation services; sells energy-saving street lamps; and provides energy management contract projects. It also operates biomass electricity and heat cogeneration projects; collects and treats municipal wastes; and provides survey, mapping, design, and consultancy services for municipal projects. The company was formerly known as China Everbright International Limited and changed its name to China Everbright Environment Group Limited in September 2020. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

About thyssenkrupp

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines. The Elevator Technology segment constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges; and installation. The Industrial Solutions segment is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction, as well as naval shipbuilding. The Materials Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. The Steel Europe segment involves in the flat carbon steel activities such as materials solutions and finished parts. The Corporate segment refers to the head office; and the performance of processes in accounting, information technology, real estate and human resources, as well as special units for the m

