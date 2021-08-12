China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.88. China Finance Online shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 32,783 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.55.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative return on equity of 102.82% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Finance Online stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.56% of China Finance Online as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

About China Finance Online

China Finance Online Co, Ltd. is a web-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

