Christopher J. Miner Sells 38,443 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WSC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,441. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,145,000 after buying an additional 940,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,463,000 after buying an additional 260,232 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 456,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WSC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

