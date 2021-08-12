Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2525 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Church & Dwight has raised its dividend payment by 26.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Church & Dwight has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $84.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.33.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.10.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

