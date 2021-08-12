CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Purchased by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CI Financial by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 392,610 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $17,961,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

CIXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.04. 468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,280. CI Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

