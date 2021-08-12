CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $19.61, but opened at $20.42. CI Financial shares last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 747 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

CIXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CI Financial by 339.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 86,425 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $14,611,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,447,000. 44.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.10.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

