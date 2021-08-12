CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for TransAlta (TSE:TA)

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$14.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th. CSFB lowered their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.00.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TSE TA opened at C$12.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.71. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$7.67 and a 1-year high of C$13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$642.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that TransAlta will post -0.1898554 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total value of C$1,848,699.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,687 shares in the company, valued at C$576,922.65.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.