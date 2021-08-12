CIBC Trims Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Target Price to C$53.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective decreased by CIBC to C$53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.00.

TSE:PAAS traded down C$0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$32.45. The stock had a trading volume of 300,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,769. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.50. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of C$31.23 and a 12-month high of C$50.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of C$6.82 billion and a PE ratio of 22.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 16.34%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

