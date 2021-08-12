Cineplex’s (CGX) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Cineplex (TSE:CGX)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$11.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CGX. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.19.

Get Cineplex alerts:

TSE:CGX opened at C$12.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$776.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.