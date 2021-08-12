Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Position Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Cintas by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.2% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 79.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44,478 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 37.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 7.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $390.13 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $307.65 and a 52 week high of $396.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.44.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

