Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,776 X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Separately, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in X Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised X Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of XYF stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46. The company has a market cap of $355.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.89. X Financial has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.34 million during the quarter. X Financial had a negative return on equity of 26.34% and a negative net margin of 35.36%.

About X Financial

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

