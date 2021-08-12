Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 485,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 12.44% of Viridian Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $5,013,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $11,376,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $12.05 on Thursday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.79.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.85). Analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; VRDN-002, a biosuperior IGF-1R antibody; and VRDN-003, an IGF-1R antibody product specifically designed for thyroid eye disease.

