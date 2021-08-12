Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $54,000 in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of FG Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FG Financial Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of FG Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FG Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FG Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FGF opened at $5.60 on Thursday. FG Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.14.

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

