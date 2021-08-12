Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oblong in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in Oblong in the 1st quarter valued at $25,244,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Oblong in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oblong by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 26,122 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oblong in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 28.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oblong alerts:

OBLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on Oblong in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oblong from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSE:OBLG opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Oblong Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $67.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.09.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Oblong had a negative return on equity of 48.13% and a negative net margin of 70.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oblong Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.