Citigroup Boosts BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $35.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

BellRing Brands stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.20. 2,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.95. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $33.97.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal purchased 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.25. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,686.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert V. Vitale purchased 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

