Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 329,150.0% in the second quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 65,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 65,830 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 4.2% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Citigroup by 87.0% in the second quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 201.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 152,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 102,016 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.85. 407,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,166,316. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $149.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

