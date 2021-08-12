Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Clarus posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Clarus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $243,028.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,260.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clarus by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLAR stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.07. 119,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $982.57 million, a P/E ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 0.86. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

