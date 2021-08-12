Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires Shares of 2,093 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,093 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 55.6% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 23.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after buying an additional 287,639 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.28. The stock has a market cap of $269.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

