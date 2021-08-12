Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires Shares of 28,200 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 112.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,561 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,544,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 107.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 244.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,493 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth $11,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. TheStreet upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.04. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

