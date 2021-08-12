Clear Street Markets LLC Buys Shares of 8,435 Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Medallia in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Medallia by 15.6% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 72,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Medallia by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medallia by 1,943.0% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 326,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 310,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Medallia by 1,583.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLA. Robert W. Baird cut Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, decreased their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medallia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE MDLA remained flat at $$33.58 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,104. Medallia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,445 shares in the company, valued at $28,972,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $75,245.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,380.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,895 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,334 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

