Clear Street Markets LLC Has $418,000 Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 5,518.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,037 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 199,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

FE traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $37.95. 22,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908,076. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.