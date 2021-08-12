Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases Shares of 28,880 FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Clear Street Markets LLC owned about 0.12% of FAST Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $11,005,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $23,475,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FAST Acquisition by 116,116.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,715,000 after buying an additional 1,254,058 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $12,457,000. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $10,888,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FST stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.85. 215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,005. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 993,838 shares of company stock worth $12,342,622 in the last quarter.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

