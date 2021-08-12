ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 60.73% and a negative net margin of 52.86%.

CLPT traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.26. 1,324,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,052. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 21.50 and a current ratio of 22.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.10 million, a PE ratio of -43.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,886.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.