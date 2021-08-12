ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 52.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.73%.

CLPT traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,052. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 21.50, a current ratio of 22.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $379.10 million, a P/E ratio of -43.48 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22.

In related news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,886.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

