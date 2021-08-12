Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $5.39. 1,172,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,071. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $310.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLSD shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

