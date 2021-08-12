Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports.

Clene stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.95. 710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,241. The company has a market cap of $549.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.04. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 12.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLNN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on Clene in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 207,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,996.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,944.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clene stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) by 110.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Clene were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

