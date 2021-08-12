Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Announces Earnings Results

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%.

Shares of NYSE:CLPR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 37,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,694. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.64 million, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clipper Realty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Clipper Realty worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.