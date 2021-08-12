Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.120-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $629 million-$633 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.81 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.030 EPS.

NYSE:NET traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.25. 20,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.83. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $127.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.36 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.13.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $1,594,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $4,759,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,533,849.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 901,787 shares of company stock valued at $87,328,443. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

