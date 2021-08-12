Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of hepatitis viruses, influenza viruses, and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. CC-31244 is a Phase 2a ready broad-spectrum novel non-nucleoside replication inhibitor of HepC. Phase 1b studies in HepC infected patients showed the largest reduction in viral load of any non-nucleoside inhibitor tested to date. The next step for CC-31244 is clinical trials as part of a cocktail for ultra-short therapy of 2 to 6 weeks. The lead candidate for influenza has advanced to IND-enabling studies. It is effective in animal models against both the pandemic and seasonal strains of influenza. In addition, the Company has a pipeline of promising early preclinical programs. Two private investors own approximately 48% of the Company. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCP remained flat at $$1.06 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,291,889. Cocrystal Pharma has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 479.05%. Analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

