CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on CWBR. Maxim Group initiated coverage on CohBar in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CohBar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ CWBR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. 133,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,422. CohBar has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.74.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that CohBar will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CohBar by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CohBar by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 64,631 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CohBar by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CohBar by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 60,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

