CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBR traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.45. 230,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,422. The company has a market capitalization of $89.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28. CohBar has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CWBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CohBar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of CohBar in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.42.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

