Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.43. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.