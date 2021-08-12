Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIGI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $134.46 on Thursday. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $60.24 and a one year high of $142.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

