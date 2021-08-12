Colliers Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of APTS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.83. 13,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,055. Preferred Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $592.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, Director Sara Finley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,562.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 113.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 31.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.