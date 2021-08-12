Colliers Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.
Shares of APTS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.83. 13,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,055. Preferred Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $592.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.
In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, Director Sara Finley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,562.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 113.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 31.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Preferred Apartment Communities
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.
