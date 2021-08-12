Colliers Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Senseonics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN SENS traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $3.24. 312,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,154,121. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.48. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Prince sold 136,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $259,424.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 18,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $66,219.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,976,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,938,185.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 941,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,303. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

