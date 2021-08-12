Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Columbia Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by 5.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Columbia Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 1,050.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Columbia Property Trust to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.1%.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

NYSE CXP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,338. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.