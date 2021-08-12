Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

CVGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 886 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,908. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.65. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 1.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 39,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 18,449 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

