Comparing Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) & Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC)

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) and Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Autoscope Technologies alerts:

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and Mechanical Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoscope Technologies $13.17 million 2.66 $1.06 million N/A N/A Mechanical Technology $9.60 million 10.13 $1.95 million N/A N/A

Mechanical Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Autoscope Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Autoscope Technologies has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mechanical Technology has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Mechanical Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.1% of Mechanical Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Autoscope Technologies and Mechanical Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Mechanical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and Mechanical Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoscope Technologies 17.74% 12.02% 11.06% Mechanical Technology 13.75% 26.51% 16.88%

Summary

Mechanical Technology beats Autoscope Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

About Mechanical Technology

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets vibration measurement and balancing systems, precision linear displacement solutions, and wafer inspection tools worldwide. It offers electronic gauging instruments for position, displacement, and vibration applications in the industrial manufacturing markets, as well as the research, design, and process development market. The company also provides engine vibration analysis systems for military and commercial aircraft; portable signal generator that delivers an electronic signal simulating other pieces of equipment or sensors for testing and calibrating electronic equipment; and products for the detection of defects in semiconductor and solar wafers. In addition, it engages in the cryptocurrency mining and the blockchain ecosystem business. The company serves the manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, aviation, automotive, and data storage industries. Mechanical Technology, Incorporated was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Autoscope Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoscope Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.