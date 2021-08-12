Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMPGY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Compass Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $712.00.

Shares of CMPGY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 63,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,223. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.38 and a beta of 1.17.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

