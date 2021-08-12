COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Maxim Group started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.38.

NASDAQ CMPS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.27. 6,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,878. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.48.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after purchasing an additional 148,243 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the first quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 269,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 225,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,478 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 285.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 190,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 141,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth about $4,402,000. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

