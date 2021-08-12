CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

CMPUY stock opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.40. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $89.65.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.