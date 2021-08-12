comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCOR. Craig Hallum started coverage on comScore in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,544. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.18. comScore has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that comScore will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Irwin Gotlieb purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of comScore by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of comScore by 12.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of comScore by 3.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of comScore by 14.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

