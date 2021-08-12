comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on comScore in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ SCOR remained flat at $$3.16 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,544. comScore has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $254.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.18.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. As a group, analysts expect that comScore will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Irwin Gotlieb acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of comScore in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of comScore in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of comScore in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of comScore in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in shares of comScore in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

