ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

ConnectOne Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ConnectOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 14.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

CNOB opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.39. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $29.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNOB. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 2,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,748.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

