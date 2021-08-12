ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.02

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.02 and last traded at $29.02, with a volume of 559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.37.

CNOB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $59,818.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,748.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 291,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 48,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 39,601 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

