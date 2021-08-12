Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.44. 17,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.59. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

