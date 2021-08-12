Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.09%.

Shares of CPSS stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $5.84. 456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,781. The stock has a market cap of $132.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 16.79, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPSS shares. TheStreet upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

