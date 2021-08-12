Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.09%.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,781. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $132.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a current ratio of 16.79.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.