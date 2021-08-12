Contrasting AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) and KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) and KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of AutoWeb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of KnowBe4 shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of AutoWeb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AutoWeb and KnowBe4, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoWeb 0 0 3 0 3.00 KnowBe4 0 4 9 0 2.69

AutoWeb presently has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 80.35%. KnowBe4 has a consensus price target of $26.83, suggesting a potential upside of 27.60%. Given AutoWeb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AutoWeb is more favorable than KnowBe4.

Profitability

This table compares AutoWeb and KnowBe4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoWeb -1.92% -8.21% -3.34% KnowBe4 N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AutoWeb and KnowBe4’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoWeb $76.57 million 0.47 -$6.82 million ($0.52) -5.15 KnowBe4 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

KnowBe4 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AutoWeb.

Summary

AutoWeb beats KnowBe4 on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc. engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles. The company offers the WebLeads+ and Payment Pro and other Leads program for sale transactions. AutoWeb was founded by John C. Bedrosian and Peter R. Ellis in January 1995 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc. engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business. It also offers phishing test tools that help organizations assess their vulnerability to various formats of phishing attacks and benchmark their security awareness levels against their peers, as well as Phish Alert email add-in button, which allows users to forward email threats to the security team for analysis in one click; security awareness training tools that help IT teams create and deploy security awareness programs; password tools to evaluate password-related risks within organizations; email security tools to assess email-related security threats, including spear phishing, domain spoof, or mail server malfunctions; and malware tools to test an organization's network against ransomware and crypto-mining attacks. The company serves its customers directly through inside sales teams for enterprise and small and medium businesses, as well as indirectly through channel partners and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SEQRIT, LLC and changed its name to KnowBe4, Inc. in January 2016. KnowBe4, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

