Contrasting Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

65.2% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of MV Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources 17.14% 9.05% 4.00% MV Oil Trust N/A N/A 43.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and MV Oil Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $13.06 billion 3.02 -$324.73 million ($0.43) -77.37 MV Oil Trust $6.79 million 10.84 $5.64 million N/A N/A

MV Oil Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canadian Natural Resources.

Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.8%. Canadian Natural Resources pays out -151.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian Natural Resources has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MV Oil Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canadian Natural Resources and MV Oil Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 2 13 0 2.87 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus target price of $51.18, indicating a potential upside of 53.83%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats MV Oil Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2020, the company had total proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves were 10,528 million barrels (MMbbl); total proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves were 13,271 MMbbl; proved natural gas reserves were 9,465 billion cubic feet (Bcf); and total proved plus probable natural gas reserves were 15,922 Bcf. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.